Tech Crunch reports: “Starting today, Xbox 360 will support Hulu’s Live TV service. Hulu launched the highly-anticipated streaming service earlier this May, which provides access to live television as well as Hulu’s library of original and streaming content for just under $40 per month. The service was originally available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Apple TV and Xbox One. However, Hulu added Live TV to Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Stick mid-summer.”

Read more