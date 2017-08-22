Solar Eclipse A Downer For Netflix But Boon For Facebook, Twitter

Deadline Hollywood reports: “It’s tough to compete with Mother Nature. Netflix, which is notoriously guarded about ratings information for its shows, was surprisingly transparent about the decline in viewers during Monday’s total solar eclipse. The news was much better for . More than 66 million people took to the social media juggernaut, resulting in 240 interactions including posts, reactions, shares and comments around the solar eclipse, making it a bigger event on Facebook than the 2017 Super Bowl, according to the company.”

