Variety reports: “Amazon Prime Video India has announced three reality shows. They are billed as unscripted originals. ‘Jestination Unknown’ will be a six-episode travelling comedy show that follows Indian comedian Vir Das and a rotating group of his comic friends, including Sharul Channa, Anu Menon, Kavi Shastri and Ashwin Mushran, across various Indian cities. Das features in New York- and New Delhi-based stand up Netflix Original comedy show ‘Abroad Understanding’.”

