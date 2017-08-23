Atari in transition

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “When Atari CEO Fred Chesnais guided the company out of bankruptcy several years ago, he notably said he “didn’t buy the company to make T-shirts.” Well, not just T-shirts. While apparel and other licensing deals remain a significant part of Atari’s business, Chesnais’ designs for the company go beyond T-shirts, and now beyond games as well. ‘Right now, our focus is really on mobile,’ Chesnais said. ‘Mobile, mobile, mobile. We still have some PC games, but it’s less of a priority. We were just porting some of our games onto consoles, but that is not a priority’.”

