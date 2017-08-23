Bethesda announces release dates for Fallout, Doom, and Skyrim VR

The Verge reports: “Three of Bethesda’s biggest franchises are coming to virtual reality, and today the publisher announced release dates for all of them — and they’re all coming out this year. It starts with the VR version of Skyrim on November 17th, which will be coming to PlayStation VR, followed by Doom VFR on December 1st for both PSVR and the HTC Vive. Finally, Fallout 4 will be available on the Vive on December 12th. With these releases, Bethesda is one of a small number of major game publishers to support VR with adapted versions of its biggest games.”

