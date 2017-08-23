Jukin Media to Open New Los Angeles Studio for Original Video Production

Variety reports: “Jukin Media, best known for aggregating and licensing fail videos and other user-generated clips, is getting ready to produce more original fare with the help of a new 14,000 square foot studio in Los Angeles. The company will use the studio to branch out in new verticals including documentary, travel, lifestyle and competitions, according to Jukin’s VP of communications and marketing Mike Skogmo. The company has produced a total of 7 original shows thus far, including FailArmy, which currently airs on MTV 2.”

