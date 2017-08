Venture Beat reports: “Twitch announced today that it is going to livestream AAA Lucha Libre’s Triplemania XXV event on August 26. It will broadcast a preshow featuring some of the this Mexican pro wrestling’s best moments from the past starting at 3 p.m. Pacific on August 24.Triplemania is the biggest show in Mexican professional wrestling of the year. You can think of it as their WrestleMania. The Twitch broadcast will feature commentary in Spanish and English.”

