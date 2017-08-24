Eleague series shows the NBA taking a more personal interest in esports

Venture Beat reports: “Eleague aims to show that there are folks at the NBA who are bona fide esports fans and not just fans of its estimated $696 million of revenue in 2017. The final episode of the docuseries Road to The International Dota 2 Championships will star Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin as he attends Valve’s The International, the biggest Dota 2 event of the year. It will air on August 25 at 10 p.m. Pacific time on TBS. A survey by LEK Consulting showed that 40 percent of young Americans prefer esports to 42 percent who prefer traditional sports. The NBA has noticed, and it’s been making moves into the esports space.”

