HTC might be looking to sell or spin off its Vive virtual reality business

Photo credit Wikimedia under Creative Commons license.

Tech Crunch reports: “HTC, whose mobile handsets ruled the smartphone world of yesteryear, is working with an adviser to examine some pretty significant “strategic options” as it aims to find a path forward, Bloomberg reports. These steps include the possibilities of selling its Vive virtual reality arm or simply spinning it off into a separate venture. We’ve reached out to HTC for comment. HTC’s core business has faced a major downturn in the past decade, with its stock falling 75 percent in the past five years and nearly 95 percent since its all-time high in April of 2011.”

