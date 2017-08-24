‘Humans of New York’ Docuseries Coming to Facebook (Exclusive)

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Facebook is putting a human touch on its new video efforts. The social network has ordered a 12-episode docuseries from Brandon Stanton, the man behind the popular photo blog Humans of New York. The half-hour series will also be executive produced by Julie Goldman, the Oscar-nominated documentary producer behind such films as Life, Animated and Weiner. Much like the blog, the Humans of New York Facebook series will showcase intimate, candid and often surprising conversations with strangers on the streets of New York City.”

