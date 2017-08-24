Spotify Predicts Who Will Win Every MTV VMA 2017 Award

Hypebot reports: “The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are this Sunday, and Spotify is is predicting who will win each one. Based on Spotify listening data, Kendrick Lamar will be the biggest winner of the night, followed by Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey. Video of the year: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE’, Artist of the year: Ed Sheeran, Best new artist: Kodak Black, Best collaboration: The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – ‘Closer’, Best pop: Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape Of You’, Best hip-hop: DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – ‘I’m The One’.”

