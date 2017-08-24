VidAngel Injunction Affirmed By Appeals Court, Seals Hollywood Studios’ Win

Deadline Hollywood reports: “The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals today upheld a lower court ruling that stopped movie-filtering service VidAngel from operating. The decision all but brings to an end the legal fight waged by Disney, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros to halt the service, arguing its practices violated copyright law. In June, VidAngel launched as a revised streaming service that works in tandem with conventional movie and TV streaming services like Amazon and Netflix. That site was still operational as of today.”

