Amazon Expects More Straight-to-Series Orders, Output Deals

Variety reports: “Amazon is to move away from pilots and increase its straight-to-series orders as the company tries to remain nimble and competitive in a crowded marketplace that includes the likes of Netflix and Apple, Amazon Studios boss Roy Price said Friday. Recently, the streaming giant announced a straight-to-series order of ‘Hanna,’ based on the 2011 movie, from NBCUniversal International Studios, and fantasy drama ‘Carnival Row.’ Price confirmed Friday that Orlando Bloom is set to star in the latter.”

