Bill Nye Hits Disney With $37 Million Fraud Suit Over ‘Science Guy’ Profits

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Bill Nye is suing the Walt Disney Company and a host of its subsidiaries today for more than $37 million, alleging he didn’t receive his fair share of the net profits generated by his long-running series Bill Nye the Science Guy. The 28-page suit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court , says that Nye received a check in April 2008 for $585,000 as his share of the net profits. However, a few months later, Buena Vista Television sent a second letter retracting its prior calculations. According to the second letter, Nye instead owed BTV $496,111.”

