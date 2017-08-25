Spotify and Warner Music Group Come To Terms on New Licensing Deal

Billboard reports: “Spotify renewed its licensing deal with Warner Music Group, giving the streaming service agreements with all three major record companies that pave the way for it to go public. Negotiating for months after Universal Music Group renewed its Spotify contract in April, and for more than a month after Sony Music Entertainment signed its own deal in July, industry sources say Warner likely won some concessions to degrees that its competitors didn’t, though the broad terms – including the ability to put music on Spotify’s paid service for two weeks before its free tier – are likely similar.”

