The Weinstein Co. Sued Over Movie Rights to Stephen King’s ‘Children of the Corn’

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “In a lawsuit that literally dissects the difference between remakes, reboots and sequels, Donald Borchers is seeking a declaratory judgment that he — and not The Weinstein Co., Miramax nor Disney — hold film rights to work based on Stephen King’s 1977 story, ‘Children of the Corn.’ New World Pictures originally acquired adaptation rights to King’s story in 1983 and then produced a cult horror film the following year.”

