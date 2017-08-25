Home Featured Top Slider The Weinstein Co. Sued Over Movie Rights to Stephen King’s ‘Children of...

The Weinstein Co. Sued Over Movie Rights to Stephen King’s ‘Children of the Corn’

By
Staff Report
-
56
0
SHARE
Photo via Stokpic on Pexels under the Creative Commons License

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “In a lawsuit that literally dissects the difference between remakes, reboots and sequels, Donald Borchers is seeking a declaratory judgment that he — and not The Weinstein Co., Miramax nor Disney — hold film rights to work based on Stephen King’s 1977 story, ‘Children of the Corn.’ New World Pictures originally acquired adaptation rights to King’s story in 1983 and then produced a cult horror film the following year.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR