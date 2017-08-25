Viacom International Media Networks Launches Paramount+ Across Nordics

Variety reports: “Viacom International Media Networks is set to roll out its new subscription-based VOD service Paramount+ across the Nordics. Set to launch Oct. 1, Paramount+ will showcase Paramount Pictures’ new movie releases along with classic films and more than 800 episodes of shows from Viacom-owned networks such as MTV and Comedy Central, notably ‘Inside Amy Schumer,’ ‘Geordie Shore’, ‘Broad City’,”Teen Mom’ and ‘South Park.’ Paramount+ will be available to premium subscribers in Scandinavia through different pay-TV operators.”

