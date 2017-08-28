Dell dives into virtual reality with Visor headset coming in October

Venture Beat reports: “Dell has unveiled more details for its Dell Visor virtual reality and mixed reality headset debuting on October 17. The new headset is part of Microsoft’s push to support mixed reality technology on the PC, and the company’s goal is to bring VR to more consumers and enterprises. Dell plans to sell the headset for $350 and the hand controllers for $100. All told, a full PC system with the Visor could bring down the cost of PC VR to about $1,000, compared to about $2,000 in 2016.”

Read more