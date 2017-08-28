Sony’s PlayStation VR is getting a price cut

The Verge reports: “Sony is dropping the price of its two PlayStation VR bundles. The company announced today that it will start selling the $399 “core” PSVR set — which previously included only the headset — with a PlayStation Camera, which has a $59 list price. The more expensive $499 bundle, which includes a camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, and the Sony-produced minigame collection PlayStation Worlds, has been dropped to $449. Both bundles will go on sale September 1st. All three major high-end VR headsets have seen price cuts this year; HTC brought the Vive down to $599 just last week.”

