David Bowie’s Music Hits 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

Billboard reports: “David Bowie has snagged another posthumous milestone. The late, great British artist’s catalogue has surged past 1 billion streams on Spotify. The Thin White Duke’s music reached the benchmark last Thursday (Aug. 24) with his 1977 classic ‘Heroes’ leading the way as his most-streamed solo track of all time on the subscription platform. Bowie’s works have crashed through a cluster of barriers since his death. His final album, Blackstar, was a global hit and debuted at the top on the Billboard 200 chart in January 2016, giving the late music legend his first No. 1 album in the U.S.. The Hall of Famer died on Jan. 10 of cancer, two days after its release.”

