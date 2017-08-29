Google gets into augmented reality with ARCore

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Apple announced its push to bring augmented reality to iPhones with the ARKit tool in June, so it seemed only a matter of time before Google responded with something to help Android developers tackle the emerging field. That happened today, as Google unviled ARCore, a software dev kit integrating a handful of key features for those looking to build AR apps on Android devices. At the moment, ARCore supports Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and the Samsung Galaxy S8, though the company hopes to expand on that selection greatly during the course of the SDK preview.”

