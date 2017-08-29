Instagram now lets you post landscape and portrait photo albums

The Verge reports: “Instagram now lets you post photo albums with landscape and portrait pictures. Since the feature was introduced in February, you’ve only been able to post square-format photos — very old-school Instagram. But now, you’ll be able to post pictures in the format of your choosing, rather than cropping down to a square. The downside is that it seems like you’ll still have to choose one photo format and then stick with it — from the sound of it, you won’t be able to create an album with landscape and square or portrait photos.”

