Nintendo is closing Miiverse

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Nintendo is closing its Miiverse online service, five years after it first launched for the Wii U. According to Nintendo, the service will continue operating until November 8 this year, at which point all of its core functions will no longer be available. That includes functions like posting and exchanging messages, and a in-game services and features in a number of titles on the Wii U and the 3DS. Nintendo launched Miiverse alongside the Wii U, a console that fell drastically short of the company’s expectations.”

