Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Video Tops Adele’s Vevo Record

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Another day, another new record set by Taylor Swift. The singer’s new ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video is on track to break Vevo’s 24-hour record, which was most recently held by Adele’s ‘Hello’ video. Swift’s first official Reputation-era music video is on its way to surpassing 30 million views in its first day of release, according to a press release issued by Vevo. The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video, which premiered Sunday night, has been watched 1.5 million times every hour.”

Read more