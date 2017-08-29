The NFL’s new live streamed Twitter show kicks off tonight

Tech Crunch reports: “Twitter lost streaming rights NFL Thursday Night Football games to Amazon this season, in a deal valued at around $50 million – up from the $10 million Twitter had paid previously. However, the social network is still working with the NFL to bring exclusive streaming sports content to its site. Starting tonight at 7 PM ET, the NFL will debut its new, 30-minute live show, called #NFLBlitz, on Twitter. After tonight, the show will stream again on Wednesday and Thursday (August 30-21), then Monday through Thursday (September 4-7).”

