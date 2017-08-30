Deezer Expanding and Rebranding High-Fidelity Offerings, Integrating With Voice Enabled Services

Billboard reports: “Deezer, the Paris-based music streaming service, today announced it is expanding its high fidelity audio offerings and partnerships as well as rebranding its audiophile tier from Deezer Elite to Deezer HiFi. With Deezer’s integration with Google Home, the service is now making its high fidelity available via wifi speakers which support Google Cast. Consumers can now access Deezer HiFi on Chromecast Audio or on any Chromecast built-in speaker with the use of Deezer’s mobile app. In the last year, all three major labels and the RIAA have begun supporting hi-res audio for music streaming and Spotify is reportedly working on new tiers of hi-fi audio.”

Read more