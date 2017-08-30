I Expect You to Die solves VR puzzle: Over $1 million in revenue since December

Venture Beat reports: “I Expect You to Die‘s cheeky debonair humor has paid off. Developer Schell Games announced today that the escape-the-room virtual reality game has earned more than $1 million since its December launch. It’s available for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR. Founder Jesse Schell has been working with virtual reality since the ’90s, when he was the creative director of Walt Disney Company’s VR Studio. Under his leadership, the Schell studio has developed six VR games so far.”

