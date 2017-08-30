New York Media Festival Returns to Manhattan with 15+ Events and 200+ Speakers, September 26-27

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Media Festival, an innovative two-day event for the digital, games, music, television and video industries, will take place Tuesday, September 26, through Wednesday, September 27, 2017. The Festival provides an intimate environment for deal-making, partnership building and networking for executives, brands, investors, content creators and technology startups. Daily Tech-Media Crawl open houses and networking parties will be held city-wide and are hosted by iHeartRadio, WHOSAY, Manatt, Above Average, WeWork, Jukin Media, among others.

“We created NY Media Festival to provide a high energy innovative business event for experienced entrepreneurs and executives in the entertainment, media and tech industries,” said Ned Sherman, New York Media Festival Co-Chair and Counsel & Director, Manatt Digital. “This year’s event will cover topics from OTT to AI to eSports to Fan Engagement to Content Marketing to VR/AR to Music Rights to Startups and provides high end networking opportunities for the executives working in these markets.”

The Festival hosts more than 200 top speakers who highlight innovations, trends and best practices in their respective industries.

Speakers include:

Michael Abitbol, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs, Digital, Sony ATV

Dan Ackerman, Section Editor, CNET

Philip Alberstat, COO, Contend

Karen Allen, President, Karen Allen Consulting

Susan Allen, Attorney Advisor (Copyright), United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Danny Anders, Founder/CEO, ClearTracks

Jeff Anderson, SVP and GM, Bingo Studio

Khudor Annous, Head of Marketing and Partnerships, Live.me

Pete Arden, Chief Marketing Officer, Disruptor Beam

Jem Aswad, Senior Music Editor, Variety

Nate Auerback, Partner, Versus Creative

Justin Barker, Founder/Director, Slice Music ltd., Group Director of Streaming Strategy, PIAS

Floris Bauer, Co-founder and President, Gunpowder & Sky

David Beck, Chief Strategy and Ventures Officer, TBS & TNT

Virginie Berger, CEO, Armonia

Megan Berry, Head of Product, Octane AI

Robert Binning, CEO, StreamSpace, LLC

Travis Boatman, Founder and CEO, Carbonated

Hale Boggs, Partner, Corporate & Finance Capital Markets, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Chair, Manatt Digital

Susan Borst, Deputy Director, Mobile, IAB

Jill Braff, former General Manager, Ellen Digital Ventures

Paul Brewer, Vice President of Global Sponsorships, ESL

Chris Byrd, Lead Video Game Critic, The Washington Post

JC Cangilla, Chief Operating Officer, New Form

Kevin Carson, VP, Global Artist and Industry Relations, Smule

Kevin Chernett, EVP Global Content Distribution & Partnerships, Live Nation

Andrew Cleland, Managing Director, Comcast Ventures

Sara Clemens, Editor-in-Chief, Videodame

Ted Cohen, Managing Partner, TAG Strategic

Bill Colitre, VP and General Counsel, Music Reports

Matthew Collado, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer, Littlstar

Alisa Coleman, Chief Content Officer, ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.

Richard Conlon, Chief External Affairs Officer, SoundExchange

Chris Donahue, Senior Director, Alliances, AMD

Rebecca Duke, Senior Brand Manager, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US

Ben Feder, President, International Partnerships, Tencent Games

Lori Feldman, EVP Strategic Marketing, Warner Bros Records

Bruce Flohr, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Red Light Management

Aaron Ford, Director, Digital Marketing, The Orchard

Nick Fortugno, Chief Creative Officer, Playmatics

Anne Frisbie, SVP and GM Global Alliances, InMobi

Peter Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer, Verizon Digital Media Services

Sharmi Gandhi, SVP, Business Development, Mic

Rebecca Glashow, Head of Worldwide Distribution, AwesomenessTV

Michael Gold, Co-Founder and CEO, Holojam Inc.

Eric Goldberg, Managing Director, Crossover Technologies

Harold Goldberg, Founder & Editor in Chief, Video Games Critics Circle

Jon Goldman, Managing Director, Skybound

Mia Goldwyn, Chief Content Officer, StyleHaul

Lee Greer, President & Founder, NPREX

Jim Griffin, Managing Director, OneHouse

Jeremy Gruber, Head of Digital, Friends at Work

Jesse Grushack, Co-Founder, Ujo Music

Bob Gruters, Group Director, Global Marketing Solutions – US, Facebook

Jeremie Habib, CEO & Co-Founder, Gigwell

Kavi Halemane, GM, Digital Programming, iHeart Radio

Cortney Harding, Founder, Friends with Holograms

M. Scott Havens, Global Head of Digital, Bloomberg Media

Matthew Henick, Head of Development, Buzzfeed Motion Pictures

Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Brand Partners, Zynga

Rick Howe, The iTV Doctor, TV Today

Marc Hustvedt, CEO, Above Average

Mark Isherwood, DDEX Secretariat, Digital Data Exchange, LLC

Richard Johnson, President and Co-Founder, Qello Concerts

Robert Kasunic, Associate Register of Copyrights & Director of Registration Policy & Practice, U.S. Copyright Office

Daniel Kelley, Director, Corporate Marketing, HyperX

Simon Kellman, Global Head of Music, Dailymotion

Jesse Kirshbaum, CEO, NUE Agency

Edward Klaris, Managing Partner, Klaris IP, LLC

Todd Klein, Partner, Revolution

Paul Kontonis, Chief Marketing Officer, WhoSay

Nathan Lands, Co-Founder and CEO, Binder

Damon Lau, Co-Founder and CEO, Everyday Influencers/Press X

Mike Lee, Head of Partnerships, Everyday Influencers/Press X

Greg Leekley, CEO, Vertigo Music

Ted Leonsis, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment

John Linden, President, Seismic Games

David Liu, Creative Director, VR, Viacom NEXT

Aaron Luber, Head of Content Partnerships, Google VR, Google

Benji Madden, Artist, Good Charlotte

David Madden, SVP, Global Partnerships, Electronic Arts

Joel Madden, Artist, Good Charlotte

Chad Marcum, Co-Founder and CEO, VideoBomb

Betsy McHugh, CEO, Hurdl

Vaughn, McKenzie, CEO, JAAK

Susanne Mei, General Manager, People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN)

Thomas Minkus, Managing Director, IPR License

Tatiana Moroz, Founder & CEO, Crypto Media Hub

Christine Murphy, Senior Vice President, Branded Entertainment, Astronauts Wanted

Daniel Murphy, Director of Digital Operations and Production, Deutsch

Lars Murray, SVP, Strategic Partnerships, Pandora

Joe Naylor, President & CEO, ImageRights International, Inc.

Kym Nelson, SVP Client Strategy – West, Twitch

Robert Norton, CEO & Founder, Verisart

Vickie Nauman, Founder/Owner, CrossBorderWorks

Adam Ostrow, Chief Strategy Officer, Mashable

Sahil Patel, Senior Reporter, Digiday

Jeff Pezzuti, CEO, EyellusionLive

Alissa Pollack, EVP, Global Music Marketing, iHeartMedia

Maureen Polo, SVP, Influncer Marketing, Fullscreen

Paul Potenzone, SVP/Content Director at Digitas Studios, DigitasLBi

David Porter, CEO, 8tracks

Shannon Pruitt, President, The Story Lab

Phil Ranta, COO, Studio71

Nanea Reeves, CEO & Co-Founder, TRIPP

Russell Rieger, VP, Entertainment, Magna

Benji Rogers, CEO, dotblockchain Music

Anatoly Ropotov, CEO, Game Insight

Dan Rowe, CEO and Managing Director, Sword Rowe

Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, PBS

Rob Ruffler, Senior Director, VR, Viacom NEXT

Ruhal Rumalla, Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Paperchain

Chris Sampson, EVP, Programming, Superfly

Juan Santillan, Founder & CEO, Vantage.tv

Andrew Saunders, Head of Global Brand Strategy, Tastemade

Seth Schachner, Managing Director, Strat Americas

Mike Sepso, Senior Vice President, Activision

Adrian Sexton, CEO, TiTAN Platform

Tom Shelburne, Director of Operations, Vizrt

Jill Sherman, SVP, Social Strategy, Digitas

Ned Sherman, Counsel & Director, Manatt Digital

Tinzar Sherman, CEO, Digital Media Wire

Julie Shumaker, VP, Business Development, Unity Technologies

Drew Silverstein, CEO, Amper Music

Michael Simon, President, Rumblefish

Lui Simpson, Executive Director, International Enforcement and Trade Policy, Association of American Publishers

Matt Smith, CEO, Royalty Exchange

Sherri Smith, Senior Staff Writer, Purch

Amy Sorokas, Director Strategic Partnerships, Brand Strategy, Microsoft

Todd Spangler, New York Digital Editor, Variety

Nicole St. Jean, VP of Content, 8i

Marty Strenczewilk, CEO and Co-Founder, Splyce

Julie Swidler, EVP Business Affairs, Sony Music

Christy Tanner, SVP and General Manager, CBS News Digital

John Thompson, President, FLX Systems

Justina Valentine, Creator, Live.me

Tom Vance, Head of Content, Jaunt Studios

Joost van Dreunen, CEO & Co-Founder, SuperData Research

Mike Vorhaus, President, Magid Advisors

Lucie Watson, Head of Music, Platoon

Michael Weaver, SVP of Business Development & Growth, Al Jazeera Digital

David Weiszfeld, CEO, Soundcharts

Stephen White, CEO, Dubset Media

Damon Williams, Senior Vice President, Programming Strategy and Partnerships, Music Choice

Dick Wingate, Principal, DEV Advisors

Bill Wilson, VP, Digital Strategy & Business Development, Music Business Association

Sun Jen Yung, Managing Director and Head of Digital Media and Internet , Headwaters

Anton Zietsman, Director, 3311 Ventures

Zeeshan Zaidi, SVP/GM- OnTour with Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster

Ahmet Zappa, Zappa Family Trust

The Festival kicks off with Digital Music Forum and NY Games Conference on Tuesday, featuring artists, managers, record label executives, and game influencers and executives. Wednesday’s Future of Television and RightsTech Summit include broadcasters, content creators, digital studios, and executives in rights management, blockchain and enterprise.

Support for the 2017 New York Media Festival is provided by Oath, Vizrt, Game Insight, TiVo, Armonia Online, Rumblefish, LyricFind, Music Reports, Sheppard Mullin, iHeart Radio, Above Average, Plex, SoundExchange, Streamlabs, Amper Music, WHOSAY, Manatt, WeWork, Jukin Media, IAB, Copyright Alliance, NUE, Yelp, Variety, SAG-AFTRA, ASMP, Branded, Events for Gamers, F6S, Fusicology, NYWIFT, NewFilmmakers, Innovation and Tech Today, Parks Associates, Asia Image, NewsCast Studio, and Virtual Reality Reporter.

About NYME

The New York Media Festival (NYME) is an event designed to bring together experienced influencers and leaders to learn more about their respective fields and to network across New York City. The 2-day event includes opening and closing parties, industry leadership dinners, conferences, summits and open houses for the gaming, video and music industries. NYME’s founding team includes seasoned conference and event producers Ned and Tinzar Sherman. Over the past 15 years, the team has produced more than 200 events including some of the biggest and most impactful entertainment, tech and digital industry conferences, concerts, launch parties, intimate VIP dinners and networking events. Visit www.mefest.com for more information. www.mefest.com

