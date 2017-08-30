New York Media Festival Returns to Manhattan with 15+ Events and 200+ Speakers, September 26-27

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Media Festival, an innovative two-day event for the digital, games, music, television and video industries, will take place Tuesday, September 26, through Wednesday, September 27, 2017. The Festival provides an intimate environment for deal-making, partnership building and networking for executives, brands, investors, content creators and technology startups. Daily Tech-Media Crawl open houses and networking parties will be held city-wide and are hosted by iHeartRadio, WHOSAY, Manatt, Above Average, WeWork, Jukin Media, among others.
“We created NY Media Festival to provide a high energy innovative business event for experienced entrepreneurs and executives in the entertainment, media and tech industries,” said Ned Sherman, New York Media Festival Co-Chair and Counsel & Director, Manatt Digital. “This year’s event will cover topics from OTT to AI to eSports to Fan Engagement to Content Marketing to VR/AR to Music Rights to Startups and provides high end networking opportunities for the executives working in these markets.”
The Festival hosts more than 200 top speakers who highlight innovations, trends and best practices in their respective industries.
Speakers include:
The Festival kicks off with Digital Music Forum and NY Games Conference on Tuesday, featuring artists, managers, record label executives, and game influencers and executives. Wednesday’s Future of Television and RightsTech Summit include broadcasters, content creators, digital studios, and executives in rights management, blockchain and enterprise.
Support for the 2017 New York Media Festival is provided by Oath, Vizrt, Game Insight, TiVo, Armonia Online, Rumblefish, LyricFind, Music Reports, Sheppard Mullin, iHeart Radio, Above Average, Plex, SoundExchange, Streamlabs, Amper Music, WHOSAY, Manatt, WeWork, Jukin Media, IAB, Copyright Alliance, NUE, Yelp, Variety, SAG-AFTRA, ASMP, Branded, Events for Gamers, F6S, Fusicology, NYWIFT, NewFilmmakers, Innovation and Tech Today, Parks Associates, Asia Image, NewsCast Studio, and Virtual Reality Reporter.
About NYME
The New York Media Festival (NYME) is an event designed to bring together experienced influencers and leaders to learn more about their respective fields and to network across New York City. The 2-day event includes opening and closing parties, industry leadership dinners, conferences, summits and open houses for the gaming, video and music industries. NYME’s founding team includes seasoned conference and event producers Ned and Tinzar Sherman. Over the past 15 years, the team has produced more than 200 events including some of the biggest and most impactful entertainment, tech and digital industry conferences, concerts, launch parties, intimate VIP dinners and networking events. Visit www.mefest.com for more information. www.mefest.com
