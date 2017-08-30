NFL Cancels Dallas-Houston Preseason Game In Texas

Deadline Hollywood reports: “The NFL today canceled Thursday’s preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, with the priority in south Texas still the unprecedented flooding following Hurricane Harvey. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo said the game was scrapped so Texans players can get back to Houston to be with their families and help with relief efforts. The game had been scheduled to play at Houston’s NRG Stadium, which so far has been spared damage from the massive storm and its aftermath.”

