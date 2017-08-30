Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes has quietly turned into a big hit on mobile

The Verge reports: “Fire Emblem Heroes is the second major mobile release from Nintendo, and a game that has quietly become a major success. Super Mario Run, the company’s debut mobile game, had a splashy on-stage reveal at an iPhone event featuring series creator Shigeru Miyamoto, and it went on to break a number of App Store download records. Heroes, on the other hand, was announced during a livestream event, tucked in between the reveals of a handful of other Fire Emblem games. But even as Mario Run has reached more players, thanks to its free-to-play structure and a steady stream of updates Heroes has proven to be the more enduring and lucrative release since it debuted in February.”

