Virtual Reality Firm UNLTD Raises $1.1 Million in Seed Funding

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “UNLTD — a Montreal-based virtual and augmented reality content and technology studio whose first fictional VR series, Trinity, had a trailer debut last spring at Cannes — has raised $1.1 million in seed funding. The financing was led by a group formed by entrepreneur and Vrvana investor Richard D. Adler of Interdomus as well as media and entertainment investor David Reckziegel of Rex Media Capital. Trinity, an interactive VR series, is set in a future where humans have long been extinct and androids are fighting a final war for freedom against an all-powerful AI.”

