BMG Continues Growth Spurt as Revenues Top $276 Million

Billboard reports: “BMG continues to post growth in both profits and revenues as the company reported €40 million euros ($47.4 million) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), on revenues of €233 million ($276 million) for the period ended June 30, 2017. That represents a 25 percent increase from the €32 million ($38 million) in EBITDA it reported in the year earlier corresponding six month period, when revenues also grew by 28 percent to €233 million ($276 million) from €182 million ($215.6 million).”

