Instagram’s new update will now let you watch Stories outside of the app

Mashable reports: “Instagram will now let you break free from the app to post and view Stories from the web. The Facebook-owned social platform announced new Instagram Stories functionality in a blog post on Thursday, trumpeting the spread of its Snapchat-clone to both mobile web browsers and desktops. Starting today, users will begin to see the now-familiar window filled with ephemeral Stories on their browsers, giving them the full IG viewing experience no matter where they’re logged on. That means more Stories for everyone — and with 250 million daily active users already, Instagram will continue to build on its massive base.”

