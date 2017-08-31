Instagram’s new update will now let you watch Stories outside of the app

Mashable reports: “Instagram will now let you break free from the app to post and view Stories from the web. The Facebook-owned social platform announced new Instagram Stories functionality in a blog post on Thursday, trumpeting the spread of its Snapchat-clone to both mobile web browsers and desktops. Starting today, users will begin to see the now-familiar window filled with ephemeral Stories on their browsers, giving them the full IG viewing experience no matter where they’re logged on. That means more Stories for everyone — and with 250 million daily active users already, Instagram will continue to build on its massive base.”
Home Featured Top Slider Instagram’s new update will now let you watch Stories outside of the...