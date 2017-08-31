Microsoft’s new Mixer Create app lets you live stream games from your phone

Tech Crunch reports: “Microsoft’s mobile game streaming app Mixer Create is launching out of beta testing today on iOS and Android, allowing gamers to broadcast the games they’re playing right from their phone. This feature works on Android with all games, but is more limited on iOS. On iPhone, select games that have enabled Apple’s ReplayKit functionality will work, the company notes. That means games like Star Trek Timelines, Goat Simulator, Modern Combat 5: Blackout, and others will be supported.”

Read more