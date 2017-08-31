Monster Hunter XX Switch falls short of sales expectations

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Version debuted at No.1 in the Japanese charts this week, but the news isn’t quite as positive as Capcom might have hoped. According to sales tracker Media Create, the game sold 84,277 units in its first week – which Siliconera notes is the lowest launch performance for a Monster Hunter game in recent years. The Switch port managed just one tenth of the week one sales by the 3DS version, which shifted 848,467 copies when it launched earlier this year. Obviously, the Nintendo Switch has a much smaller installbase than the 3DS but it’s a disappointing start given the series’ historic popularity in Japan.”

Read more