Spotify Names Most Streamed Songs Of The Summer Of 2017

Hypebot reports: “Spotify has shared the songs that listeners streamed most this summer. With over 786 million streams thus far, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito – Remix’ featuring Justin Bieber takes the number one spot globally. ‘2017 gave us the summer of Latin Music’ said Rocio Guerrero, Spotify’s Head of Latin Culture. “For the first time ever we have seven Latin songs on Spotify’s global chart, including both the original and remix of “Despacito”, this summer’s undisputed anthem. Another huge success has been Danny Ocean, one of Spotify’s emerging Latin artists who has racked up more than 318 million streams with ‘Me Rehúso’.”

