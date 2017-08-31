‘Walking Dead’ Free Mobile Game Based on Comics Is Set in a Ravaged D.C.

Variety reports: “A mobile multiplayer strategy game based on Robert Kirkman’s ‘The Walking Dead’ comics — not the cable TV show — is now available to swarm over your smartphone. ‘The Walking Dead: March To War,’ from games developer Disruptor Beam, adopts the visual style of the Kirkman comics from Skybound Entertainment. The role-playing game is set in the futuristic ruins of Washington, D.C., where players must work with — and against — each another in real-time to survive. Disruptor Beam, based in Framingham, Mass., has previously created mobile games based on ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Star Trek’ properties.”

Read more