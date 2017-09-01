Apple Eyes Culver Studios Office Space for Growing Video Unit (Report)

Variety reports: “Apple is considering setting up shop in a renowned old-Hollywood address — the Culver Studios — as it expands its Apple Video operation. According to a report in the Financial Times, Apple may lease space on the lot next door to Sony Pictures on Washington Boulevard in Culver City. The Culver Studios has been home over the years to legendary producers, including David O. Selznick and Cecil B. DeMille. The lot’s central mansion with its distinctive colonial-style columns were seen in Selznick’s production of ‘Gone With the Wind’ and other golden-age movies.”

