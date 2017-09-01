Damien Chazelle & Netflix Have ‘The Eddy’ Musical Drama Series On Dance Card

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle, Netflix and IMG are teaming on musical drama The Eddy. To be shot in France, the eight-part series is written by Jack Thorne. Chazelle will executive produce and direct two of the episodes. Alan Poul (Six Feet Under) will also executive produce. Original music will be penned by Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’). The series will be produced by Fifty Fathoms whose Patrick Spence and Katie Swinden will executive produce along with Chazelle, Thorne, Poul and Ballard.”

Read more