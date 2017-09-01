Google Daydream VR Headset Half Off at Verizon, New Model on the Way?

Variety reports: “Google’s Daydream View headset got a big price cut this week, courtesy of Verizon: The telco is selling the headset for 50% off, or just $39.99, on its website. This is the cheapest Daydream View has ever been, making one wonder whether a new version may be on its way.Daydream View comes with a soft-cloth VR viewer that holds compatible mobile phones, as well as a wireless controller to navigate through VR menus and play games. The headset is still being sold at full price elsewhere, including Google’s own online store.”
Home Featured Top Slider Google Daydream VR Headset Half Off at Verizon, New Model on the...