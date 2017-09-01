Google Daydream VR Headset Half Off at Verizon, New Model on the Way?

Variety reports: “Google’s Daydream View headset got a big price cut this week, courtesy of Verizon: The telco is selling the headset for 50% off, or just $39.99, on its website. This is the cheapest Daydream View has ever been, making one wonder whether a new version may be on its way.Daydream View comes with a soft-cloth VR viewer that holds compatible mobile phones, as well as a wireless controller to navigate through VR menus and play games. The headset is still being sold at full price elsewhere, including Google’s own online store.”

