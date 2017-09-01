Nintendo “disagrees” with $10m lawsuit verdict

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “A US court has awarded $10m to tech company iLife after it filed a lawsuit against Nintendo – but the Switch manufacturer plans to appeal the decision. iLife Technologies and Dallas-based law firm Munck Wilson Mandala accused Nintendo of infringing on the former’s patents back in 2013. They alleged that the motion-sensing tech in Wii Remotes was the same as iLife’s monitors for infants (in order to prevent sudden infant death syndrome) and elderly people (to alert help if they should fall).”

