Sony is releasing three new translucent PS4 controllers this month

The Verge reports: “Sony is channeling the PS1 era with a trio of new translucent DualShock 4 controllers. The gamepads will be available in red, blue, and crystal, and each gives a good look at the innards of the device thanks to a see-through top panel. (The rear of each controller is still solid.) All three will be available in North America later this month, and you can pre-order now, but there’s a catch — each is exclusive to a different retailer. The crystal version will only be available at Gamestop (EB Games if you’re in Canada), while the red is exclusive to Best Buy and the blue will only be available at Walmart.”

Read more