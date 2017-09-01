Spotify Shifts Gears On Video, Podcasts As Division Head Tom Calderone Exits

Hypebot reports: “Spotify’s much publicized move into video and podcasts never really gained traction. Now division chief Tom Calderone, the former head of cable network VH1, is out and the music streamer is shifting its video and podcasting strategy. Spotify confirmed the departure of former VH1 executive Tom Calderone today; and said that it is refocusing its video and podcasting efforts to complement existing music content. Spotify recently launched video accompaniments to its popular playlists ‘Rap Caviar’ and ‘Rock This.’ This move mirrors Apple Music’s video content strategy.”

Read more