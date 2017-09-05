Angry Birds maker Rovio announces plans for IPO to raise $36 million

Venture Beat reports: “Capping what appears to be a remarkable turnaround, Finland’s Rovio announced today that it has filed for an initial public offering of stock to expand its mobile gaming business and make acquisitions. The company will issue $36 million worth of new stock. In addition, some current shareholders will be allowed to sell stock in the offering to recoup some of their investment. Thanks to the worldwide sensation of Angry Birds, Rovio has become one of the hottest gaming properties on the planet.”

Read more