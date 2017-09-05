Apple kills off its annual music festival in London after 10 years

The Verge reports: “Apple will no longer hold an annual music festival in London. While the iPhone maker has traditionally held its Apple Music Festival at the Camden Roundhouse, Music Business Worldwide reports that Apple is axing the show this year. It’s not clear exactly why Apple is killing off the popular festival, but Music Business Worldwide speculates Apple might be focusing on single events instead. Apple Music recently partnered with Haim and Skepta for shows, and also sponsored Drake’s summer tour last year.”

