Beyonce, George Clooney Among Stars Set for Multi-Network Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Variety reports: “Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars lined up to appear in a one-hour telethon set for Sept. 12 that will raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief. ‘Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief’ will air live at 8 p.m. ET across ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and cabler CMT in a roadblock fashion. Country superstar George Strait will appear on the telecast in concert from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas. The telecast will originate from the Universal Studios lot, Times Square and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.”

