Fast Travel Games raises $2.1 million

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Fast Travel Games just received a boost in the form of a $2.1 million Series A funding round. The Stockholm-based studio today announced the investment, saying it brings the company’s total money raised to $2.9 million that will be used to grow headcount and help launch its first VR title.’While still in its infancy, virtual reality is becoming a platform where consumers can play and engage with games like never before,’ said Fast Travel CEO and co-founder Oskar Burman. Burman was previously the GM and head of Rovio’s Stockholm studio, with additional stints running Electronic Arts’ Battlefield Heroes Play4Free outfit Easy Studios and managing Just Cause creator Avalanche Studios.”

