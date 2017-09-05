Popular YouTube Stream Ripping Site to Shut Down

Billboard reports: “YouTube.mp3, the world’s top website for creating MP3 files out of YouTube videos, has apparently agreed to shut down and relinquish its domain name, ending a copyright infringement lawsuit filed last year by a coalition of record labels. The popular site was accused of being the ‘chief offender’ of its form of piracy, ‘accounting for upwards of 40 percent of all unlawful stream ripping that takes place in the world,’ according to court documents. The site is believed to attract upwards of 60 million users per month.”

Read more