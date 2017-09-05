Ubisoft creating 1,000 new jobs with two new Quebec studios

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Ubisoft has announced massive expansion plans for its business in Quebec, Canada, including plans for two new studios and the creation of 1,000 jobs. Announcing the news via livestream today, the publisher revealed that its growth strategy will kick off with the opening of a new studio in Saguenay, creating 125 new jobs within the next five years. This is just one part of the publisher’s plans for the Quebec region, with the company stating intentions to open another studio within the province by 2027.”

