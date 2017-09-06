Facebook Offering Labels, Publishers “Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars” For Music Rights

Hypebot reports: “Facebook is offering major record labels and music publishers millions of dollars so its users can include songs in videos tat they upload, to the social network sources familiar with the negotiations tell Bloomberg. Lacking these licenses, Facebook has been forced to take down all videos that even inadvertently include music. No word yet on whether or not these proposed payments have been offered to Merlin and its 20,000 indie label members or others in the indie music community.”

